$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will report $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. Banco Macro posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Macro.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,462,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 284,839 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BMA stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
