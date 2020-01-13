First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.