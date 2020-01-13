RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Further Reading: Correction

Analyst Recommendations for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Atara Biotherapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Atara Biotherapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Cytokinetics Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cytokinetics Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Aehr Test Systems Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
Aehr Test Systems Raised to Buy at ValuEngine
Celestica Inc Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Analysts
Celestica Inc Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Analysts
$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Macro SA ADR This Quarter
$2.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Macro SA ADR This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report