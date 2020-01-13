RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

