Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FOSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $7,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

