$1.08 EPS Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.45. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.52.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $265.17 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $178.08 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average of $233.40.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,928,270 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

