Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE:EURN opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 8.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.