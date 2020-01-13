Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann cut their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

