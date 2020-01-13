Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EV. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $48.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,760.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,651,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 382.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 178,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 18.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 151,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

