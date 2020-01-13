Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of GPI opened at $97.52 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 9,569 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $977,377.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

