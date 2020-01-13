Brokerages Anticipate Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Aircastle posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 779.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 148,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aircastle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aircastle by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aircastle by 50.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aircastle by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AYR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.