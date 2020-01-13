ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ContraFect by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

