Brokerages Set Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT at $9.33

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 139.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

