Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a $350.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $312.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

