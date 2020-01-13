Benchmark Raises TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 8.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

