Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Coupa Software from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $173.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -253.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $39,556,394. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.