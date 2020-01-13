Hanson Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Hanson reiterated their sell rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.83.

STZ stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $157.14 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

