ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACMR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $787,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

