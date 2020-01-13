William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Analyst Recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

