Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 139.5% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

