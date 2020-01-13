Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE:GBX opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

