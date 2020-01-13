Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $270.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.67.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $242.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $172.42 and a one year high of $243.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,068.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 372,558 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,225,908,000 after acquiring an additional 334,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.