Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.67.

NYSE HAE opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.49. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,592 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

