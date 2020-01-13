HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

