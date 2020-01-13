HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 3.45. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

