Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTZ. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Hertz Global stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at $248,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

