Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

JCI stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

