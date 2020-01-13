KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of KAR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

