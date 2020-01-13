Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

