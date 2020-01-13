YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.30.

YY stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. YY has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in YY during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in YY during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

