BidaskClub Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Strong Sell

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of WSFS opened at $42.50 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

