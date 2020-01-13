Zacks: DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $416.26 million, a P/E ratio of 75.75 and a beta of -0.37. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.