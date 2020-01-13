WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.32 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WesBanco by 81.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WesBanco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 114.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

