Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.97. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verastem by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,778 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verastem by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 212,772 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Verastem by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Greenbrier Companies PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Greenbrier Companies PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Goldman Sachs Group Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America
Goldman Sachs Group Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America
Haemonetics Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Haemonetics Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
HDFC Bank Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
HDFC Bank Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
HighPoint Resources Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
HighPoint Resources Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Hertz Global Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Hertz Global Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report