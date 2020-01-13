Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.97. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verastem by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,778 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verastem by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 212,772 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Verastem by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

