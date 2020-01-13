ValuEngine Lowers Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,768 shares in the company, valued at $870,862.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $1,636,121 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.