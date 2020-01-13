Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Greenbrier Companies PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Greenbrier Companies PT Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Goldman Sachs Group Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America
Goldman Sachs Group Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America
Haemonetics Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
Haemonetics Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC
HDFC Bank Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
HDFC Bank Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
HighPoint Resources Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
HighPoint Resources Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Hertz Global Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine
Hertz Global Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report