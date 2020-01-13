Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

