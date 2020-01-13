Bank of America Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.27.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,888 shares of company stock worth $472,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after acquiring an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $315,561,000 after acquiring an additional 869,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

