ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

