Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.45. Value Line has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Value Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Value Line by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Value Line by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

