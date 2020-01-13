Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.54.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $228.95 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,413 shares of company stock worth $71,389,660 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.