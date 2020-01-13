Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.54.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $228.95 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.43.
In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,413 shares of company stock worth $71,389,660 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.