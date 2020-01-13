Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of VRCA opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 4.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

