Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

TWNK opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,589,515 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 73.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 96.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 137,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,147 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

