Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $235.00

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 234.56 ($3.09), with a volume of 55406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.07 ($3.13).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £221,000 ($290,712.97).

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

