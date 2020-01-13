Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRH opened at $2.46 on Monday. Ameri has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
Ameri Company Profile
Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.
