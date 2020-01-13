Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRH opened at $2.46 on Monday. Ameri has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ameri by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameri by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

