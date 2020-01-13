Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NURO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Neurometrix has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

