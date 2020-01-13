Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Increases By 20.3%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 939,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of UFPI opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $105,287.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the second quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

