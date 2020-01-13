Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Increases By 20.3%

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 939,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of UFPI opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $52.83.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $105,287.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the second quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 665.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
