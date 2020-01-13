Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $5,718,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 297,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $870.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

