Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 331.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 150.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 95.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX stock opened at $334.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.79 and its 200 day moving average is $349.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $309.51 and a 52-week high of $394.70.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.