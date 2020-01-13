BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 192.78 ($2.54) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

