Bryan, Garnier & Co Raises Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,860

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target increased by Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.32) price target on Burberry Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,033.57 ($26.75).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,240 ($29.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,095.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

