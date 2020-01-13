Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARD. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 157 ($2.07).

CARD stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 92.65 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $319.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.59.

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

